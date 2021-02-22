'Baahubali' star Ramya Krishnan lauds Ananya Panday, shoots with Vijay Deverakonda

Ramya Krishnan has been known for her roles down South and has become more popular after her role in Baahubali. However, a known fact about the actor has been that she has worked in numerous films in Bollywood during the early part of her career in the '80s and '90s. After Baahubali, the veteran will once again be seen with stars of the Hindi film industry as she shot for the multilingual movie Liger.

Ramya Krishnan shoots with Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday

Ramya Krishnan posted moments from the set of Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on

Sunday. One of her posts was a selfie clicked with the Student of the Year 2 star. While Ananya was seen only partially, Ramya was dressed in a saree and was was all smiles behind her face shield.

She termed it as a ‘fun shoot’ and called her ‘sweet and talented’. She was also confident that there was a ‘bright future’ in front of the youngster.

In another video, Ramya posted the scenes on the sets at the time of pack-up. One of the producers of the movie is actress Charmme Kaur, and she shot a selfie video when director of the movie, Puri Jagannadh and others are saying ‘pack up.’ One can also see Vijay Deverakonda towards the end of the video.

The Arjun Reddy star had recently made headlines for attending Manish Malhotra’s party where numerous stars of the film industry were present.

Ramya Krishnan on the professional front

Ramya’s role as the matriarch Sivagami in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise had made her famous across the country as the movie set records and even made headlines abroad.

Among her other popular roles after Baahubali was Super Deluxe. The critically acclaimed movie that also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Samantha Akkineni. She had played the role of Leela in the anthology segment that dealt with medicine, religion and other aspects.

Among her other roles recently include Queen. She had played the role modelled on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. The movie had made headlines and even attracted controversies.

