'Beautiful human being': Ramya Krishnan praises Sanjay Dutt, shares pic from 'Khalnayak'

Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan recently shared a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt on Instagram while looking back at working with him in Subhash Ghai’s directorial film Khalnayak. The actress praised the actor’s nature and tagged him as “heart of gold” in the post. In Khalnayak, Ramya played a character called Sophia Sulochana and was paired with Sanjay Dutt. Apart from the two stars, the movie also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles.

Ramya Krishnan's pic with Sanjay Dutt

Ramya captioned the throwback picture from the sets and wrote, “Throwback from Khalnayak days..... With the sweetest Sanjay Dutt.... beautiful human being who has a heart of gold.” The story of the film revolves around a woman who tries to restore her boyfriend's honour. She goes undercover to try and win the criminal's trust, but things get complex when the criminal starts to fall in love with her and she finds that she is not entirely immune to his charms either.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Replies To PM Modi's Tweet To Canada's Trudeau With Sanjay Dutt Film Song

Read: Sanjay Dutt Pens Sweet Note For Maanayata On 13th Wedding Anniversary, Shares Pic

Ramya who impressed fans with her spectacular acting skills as Sivagami in Baahubali is excited to begin shooting for the second season of Queen. During her recent media interaction, the 50-year-old actress said that the makers are yet to begin the shooting for the second season. Sharing about what her fans can expect in the second season, the actress shared that the sequel will be high on action, more interesting content, thrilling and exciting content. She said that the actors are not aware of the shooting schedule date. Queen, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan, saw Ramya Krishnan as Sakthi Seshadri – a character inspired by former Tamil Nadu chief minister and veteran actor Jayalalithaa. The show showcases Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments. It will focus on her life as a school-going girl, a teenager, and the phase when she joined politics.

Read: 'Great Initiative': Sanjay Dutt 'honoured' To Be Global Champion For Cancer Care

Read: AR Rahman Revisits 'Taal', Wishes Subhash Ghai On His Birthday On 'Indian Idol 12'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.