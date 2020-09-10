Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Says 'Skip The Year For Me Please'; Fans Concur The Sentiment

Babil Khan, the younger son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, recently shared a series of pictures of himself on the Instagram handle. The star kid captioned the photo by stating that he wants to skip 2020. His caption reads as, “Skip the year for me please”.

Babil Khan’s Instagram post

Babil shared several monochrome pictures along with one coloured image. It seems like he is missing his father, Irrfan Khan, and wants to skip this horrible year, 2020. The first image shows Babil shockingly looking at something. The second image shows, Babil posing for the portrait shot and is seen behind the plants. While the third image shows, Babil enjoying his lazy day at his place.

Fan reactions on Babil’s post

As soon as Babil shared the images, many of the Instagram users started commenting on his post. One of the users wrote, “Most unfortunate year for us all”, along with folded hands emoji. The second user wrote, “Guess it’s for all of us... this is so so sickening”. The third expressed her eagerness of Babil joining the industry and wrote, “Calmly waiting for You to make into Movies. See Yaa Soon, Babil ..” Take a look at the comments below:

Apart from this, a few days back, Babil Khan shared a few pictures remembering his late father, actor Irrfan Khan. Babil first posted a picture with Irrfan as the father-son duo are seen in a garden trying their hands in planting. Babil wrote a lengthy caption describing the image. However, he soon deleted the post as he forgot to put another picture.

After a few minutes, he posted the same picture but in the second slide. However, the first slide picture has Babil sitting as he places his hands on a poster of Irrfan Khan’s film named El Guerrero (The Warrior). You can also see that there is a note seen right behind him, which he mentioned in the caption that it is written by his late father as a gesture of goodbye before Babil went to London.

About Babil Khan

Piku actor Irrfan Khan married writer and fellow NSD graduate Sutapa Sikdar in February 1995. The duo has two sons, 28-years-old Ayan Khan and Babil Khan who is in his early 20s. Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He passed away due to complications related to colon infection.

(Image Credits: Babil Khan IG)

