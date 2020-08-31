Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Shares Throwback Pic, Says 'reminiscing Baba And Homies'

Son of the late actor, Irrfan Khan, has been getting a lot of attention for his social media posts. He recently shared a post for his late father and friends. The post certainly seems to be doing rounds on social media as the fans keep resharing the post through their respective accounts. Read more to know about Babil Khan's Instagram account.

Babil Khan's recent Instagram post for father, Irrfan Khan

Babil Khan’s Instagram posts have certainly managed to keep his viewers entertained. He recently shared a picture with his father, Irrfan Khan and a couple of his friends. He captioned the picture with, “Reminiscing, Baba and homies.”

The post for his late father, Irrfan Khan has certainly garnered a lot of attention towards his social media handles. He has been sharing a number of posts about his father. He recently shared a picture of Irrfan Khan’s movie scene.

He captioned it with, “He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him.”

Babil Khan had recently uploaded pictures of Irrfan Khan’s old room through his social media. With the post, Babil wrote a long message for his father. He wrote, “This is my father’s old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work. Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas that he used to implement; that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child. At age 9, when you hold that cricket bat inside the walls of your room, you can feel a stadium roar and see a bowler rushing to knock your head off.”

Babil Khan also shared a couple of his old memories of his father and how he used to prepare for his upcoming roles in that room.

Irrfan Khan's death

The sad demise of the popular Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has certainly shaken up the entire world. The actor was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai when he passed away. It was well known that Irrfan Khan was battling with cancer. He had also issued a statement on his Instagram regarding the same.

His death had certainly shocked his fans and they had taken to their social media to pay respects to the veteran actor. Not only Bollywood celebrities but celebrities from Hollywood also shared posts for the Hindi Medium actor.

