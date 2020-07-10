Babil Khan Eulogizes 'buddy Freddy Martin', Calls Him 'candidate For Nuclear War Survival'

Late screen icon Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is carving a niche for himself on social media with his meaningfully deep updates on Instagram. In his latest story update on the photo-sharing platform, he has shown a quirky yet sensitive side of him which is funny and adorable at the same time. Babil can be seen grieving for a cockroach and giving it a funeral as he shared pictures of the dead insectâ —his buddyâ —whom he had named Freddie Martin.

He captioned one of the pictures, "After a long, strong-willed battle with gravity, Freddie Martin, my buddy, passed away. You fought like a warrior, I'm sorry I didn't flip you over, I really thought you'd make it. :(". Another picture had described the cockroach, Freddie Martin, as a "candidate for nuclear war survival".

Have a look:

Babil Khan has been making headlines with his thoughts and words of goodwill that he communicates with his followers through his social media updates. He has been actively engaging with his followers after the untimely demise of his father Irrfan Khan on June 29. A graduate from film school, Babil seems to have his sight set on making a debut in the film industry soon.

However, given the current scenario in the film industry after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death, the industry is witnessing a shift in the ways that it operates. Babil has also voiced his opinion about the situation through one of his latest Instagram updates where he has written a long note about the older practices that have been forgotten and how the new age has been a welcome change. He had written in the caption, "...if a positive change is manifesting, in the way of the Taoist, we embrace it"(sic)

Babil Khan's post for Sushant Singh Rajput

Babil Khan’s post featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback picture while climbing a rickshaw. He can be seen wearing dhoti pants with a tee and has long hair. In the caption alongside the post, Irrfan Khan’s son wrote, “W** is happening? I can’t find the words. Man, if you feel clear signs, don’t go searching for a reason, please go to the doctor instead.”

