Babil Khan Expresses Love With Heartfelt Poem For 'ma' Sutapa Sikdar, Posts Throwback Pics

Irrfan Khan's son Babil has dedicated heartfelt words through a poem for his mother Sikdar Sutapa as he shared throwback pictures of his family on Instagram. One of the pictures has Sutapa looking after a seemingly ailing Irrfan while the others are that of Babil and his younger brother Ayaan. The star kid has captioned the post with words that seem to connote a momentous event that took place 5 years ago.

Expressing love for his mother, Babil Khan wrote, "5 years too much, And now you’re a stranger 5 years in love, Pickin straws out the haystack Flicking through the picket pages Of the books I never read through. And that’s just one half of it The other half is you, Gleaming through the wicked winter moon, I wish I could fit in your shoes. You have gone so far away. And I’m always just a little too late. Plucking the strings of my sitar to soothe, These Monday morning blues And I carried on like the wayward son, In the wayward sun, but I found myself roaming the wastelands. I was high, when I witnessed my mother cry. I might never win. For, never will forget me, the unforgivable sin. Blood on her lips, crippled my heart. Pierced my soul like an adamant dart. Ma, my ma, tell me you love me too. Ma, my ma, I would give it all for you. (Yo bro, u know I love you more than life itself. )"

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son came into the limelight soon after the untimely death of his father and has, in fact, been a cherished reminder of him. Many of his fans and followers are often left overwhelmed due to the striking resemblance between the father and son, not just in their thoughts but also in their looks. Irrfan Khan succumbed to a rare neuroendocrine tumor after battling it for more than two years and is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons, Babil and Ayaan. The elder of the two, Babil, has been keeping the legacy of his father alive through his social media updates where he has resonated many of the views of his late father.

