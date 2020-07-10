Babil Khan Conveys Gratitude To Social Media Fans On Video: 'You Didn't Let Me Feel Alone'

Babil Khan has shared a video of himself addressing his fans for the first time through Instagram as he conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been standing by him on social media. Late actor Irrfan Khan's son came into the limelight soon after the untimely death of his father and has, in fact, been a cherished reminder of him. Babil, on Friday, spoke in an adorably nervous tone as he thanked his fans and followers.

He said, "This is probably the first time you'll have ever seen me talk. I have a message for you. I've never done this in my life before, but I have a message for you. I just wanted to say thank you. For the love and all of this support. I don't know. You didn't let me feel alone, you know. So thank you. and I love you. and you're wonderful."

Babil Khan also captioned the post with random ramblings of his mind as he wrote, "I’m not even judging this decision anymore... like saying thank you should never feel wrong, especially just cause you think you don’t look cool :P शॉर्ट में शुक्रिया बोल रहाँ हूँ, आपके सहारे खेलिए, इस अजीब सफ़र में। (oh my god, look at what ‘see translation’ does to the caption, that’s all wrong international folks, that’s literally the opposite of what I’m saying.)"

Irrfan Khan succumbed to a rare neuroendocrine tumour after battling it for more than two years and is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons, Babil and Ayaan. The elder of the two, Babil, has been keeping the legacy of his father alive through his social media updates where he has resonated many of the views of his late father. Many of his fans and followers are often left overwhelmed due to the striking resemblance between the father and son, not just in their thoughts but also in their looks.

Babil Khan's message for his followers has been reciprocated by netizens as they showered their love and respect for him and his father through their comments on his video message. The 23-year-old star kid is a student of cinema and is currently pursuing a degree from the University of Westminster, London.

