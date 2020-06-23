'Don't Use Sushant's Death As Excuse To Rebel Against Nepotism': Irrfan Khan's Son Babil

The film industry lost three popular actors of the film industry in the last three months. After the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor on consecutive days, the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput came as a shock for viewers of Indian cinema. The veterans passed away due to medical conditions, but the youngster’s death due to suicide has led to intense outrage among a section of the netizens, who are blaming nepotism and favouritism over Sushant being deprived of opportunities.

Babil Khan, Son of Irrfan Khan, had a strong response to those trying to ‘investigate’ the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and called it a ‘futile act.’ Babil, sharing a photo of both his father and Sushant, wrote that the deaths of the two ‘sincere people’ were not still not ‘settling in.’ He termed the manner of Sushant’s death as an ‘unbelievable shock.’ Babil shared how playing the ‘blame game’ and trying to ‘find peace’ was not ‘honest peace’ but only a ‘fleeting reflection of a lie.’

He urged all not to blame someone or something for it as it brought more ‘despair’ to those trying to cope with the loss. He urged that instead of the blame game, one should celebrate the ‘evolution of the sincere men’, to let their ‘wisdom manifest in our lives in some ways’, and let their ‘little lanterns of their memories’ remain ‘ignited in our souls.’ He stated that one should stand up for what they feel is right and not use Sushant’s death as an ‘excuse’ to do so.

Babil also wrote that it will be a fight for him to prove that he deserved a shot.

For the unversed, star kids of the film industry like Salman Khan, Sonam K Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha have been at the receiving end of criticism after speculation that Sushant was allegedly ousted from films in the last few months. The stars have turned off their comments on Instagram due to the abuse and some have also quit Twitter.

