Babil Khan Shares B&W Video With Old Footage, Pens His Thoughts & Calls It 'blurry'

On Tuesday morning, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan posted a B&W video with old footage on his Instagram wall. As seen in the clip, Babil Khan blabbers something whilst he's seated on his chair. A few stills from his journey in an autorickshaw and the flow of crystal clear water can be seen in the clip. Sharing the video, he wrote, "I wish I could upload only the music but I have to fill it up with old footage so just listen don’t watch."

Babil Khan's B&W video

Babil also highlighted one of the lines from the number which is playing in the backdrop of the video. "I was staring at standing a glance of your face, second line, (it’s blurry)", wrote Babil. As soon as his post was up, fans flooded Babil Khan's Instagram post with love. A user wrote, "The video makes the music more beautiful." An amused fan called Babil Khan "unique" and also called him a "raw artist". Many dropped hearts on his video.

Also Read | Babil Khan recollects how 'Sanju Bhai' helped when Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with cancer

Also Read | Babil Khan shares a rare photo, says Irrfan gave his life to elevate the art of acting

Earlier this week, Babil Khan posted a B&W picture of late actor Irrfan Khan, with Sanjay Dutt. Through the caption, Babil revealed that Sanjay Dutt was one of the very first people who offered help to his father. Babil wrote, "After Baba passed, Sanju Bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support. You must remember we’re talking bout Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn’t define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again."

Babil Khan's post was flooded with comments. Diljott, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor Manav Vij, and many others dropped their comments on his post. Another user wrote, "Babil. beautifully expressed. You are quite something I say and I m so proud of you my favourite actors/ person's son is such a thoughtful kid."

Also Read | Babil Khan puts on a face mask, says 'Apart from acting, you've gotta do this'

Babil Khan keeps posting throwback pictures of his father. He also pens down his thoughts in the form of poems. On August 5, he gave a peek into Irrfan Khan's old room near the beach before the family shifted to the city. Take a look.

Also Read | AR Rahman Announces Premiere Date Of 'Atkan Chatkan', Calls It 'heartfelt Story'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.