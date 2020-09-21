Babil Khan Fascinated By The Idea Of 'off-license'; Posts Pictures From A Supermarket

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures where he was exiting from a supermarket. In the pictures, he is with his rumoured girlfriend Yulia, shopping at a supermarket. He has also advised his followers to avoid skipping masks as it is important for safety. His followers have flooded the comments section with questions about his height and well-being.

Babil Khan at a supermarket

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan recently posted a couple of well-edited pictures with his rumoured girlfriend, Yulia. In the pictures, he is seen exiting the store wearing a white hoodie, paired with an olive green leather jacket. He is also spotted wearing matching olive green pants with a pair of ash colour shoes, which go well with the attire. Babil Khan also has black polythene in his hand while he tries to pull out his mask from his pocket, before exiting the store.

His close friend and alleged girlfriend, Yulia, is walking right behind him, donning a blue jacket and matching pants. She is also spotted carrying a bottle of alcohol in her arms while they exit.

In the caption for the post, Babil Khan has randomly spoken about the ‘off-license’ stores. He has quirkily written that the word ‘off-licence’ has a weirdly cool ring to it. Babil Khan has mentioned that his face mask is in his pocket and he is trying to pull it out in this picture. He has also advised his followers to wear face masks as it is necessary for protection. Have a look at the post on Babil Khan’s Instagram here.

Read Babil Khan Shows Pics Of What Irrfan Khan Wrote On His Walls When He Left For London

Also read Babil Khan Shares B&W Video With Old Footage, Pens His Thoughts & Calls It 'blurry'

In the comments section of the post, Babil Khan’s fans have enquired about his height as they seem to be fascinated by it. A few of his fans have also spoken about how he reminds them of his father, late actor Irrfan Khan. A few of his followers have also used a bunch of emoticons to express better. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

Read Babil Khan Heads Back To London, Remembers Dad Irrfan With 'Angrezi Medium' BTS Pics

Also read Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Shares Throwback Pic, Says 'reminiscing Baba And Homies'

Image Courtesy: Babil Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.