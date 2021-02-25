Babil Khan Remembers Irrfan With An Emotional Note, Fans Say 'stay Strong'

Fans have felt a huge void created by Irrfan Khan's absence in the world after he passed away last year. His elder son Babil Khan frequently takes to his Instagram handle and shares heartfelt notes about his late father and chronicles his thoughts into captions for his followers to read. Babil shared yet another post on Instagram earlier today, dedicated to his father and how he feels when he gets a movie offer.

Babil Khan's Instagram post

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has posted pictures of his late parent ever since his death last year and manages to pour his feelings into words for the world to read. Babil took to Instagram today and shared a picture of Irrfan from his younger days and wrote, "For in my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion. In my dreams today, you told me you were about to leave me and you held me for so long. Imagine the fact that I just woke up cause my phone rang for yet another offer to act, for yet another film. Now, what sense does all this make without you Baba? I’d rather keep dreaming. (Tears make it hard to type, someone invent a phone for people that cry a lot plis)"

Babil Khan has close to 95k followers on the social networking site and his post about Irrfan Khan garnered close to 9k likes within just an hour of sharing it. Fans and followers of the late star offered their sympathies to Babil and also stated that Irrfan would always be around him. While one follower wrote, "Stay strong and feel blessed that he is with youðŸ”¥", another person commented saying, "He is here around always watching you ðŸ˜˜"

Babil's take on the 'pawri ho rahi hai' meme trend

Babil does not post every day on Instagram but does manage to keep his fans updated with anything major happening in his life. Babil recently shared and joined in on the "pawri ho rahi hai" trend when he shared a meme featuring his father Irrfan Khan. The meme is a funny one with Irrfan's photos taken from a scene from one of his films titled Karwan, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

