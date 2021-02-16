Babil Khan Reveals "Valentine's Day Is Disregarded In Our Family", In Instagram Post

Babil Khan has spoken up about the craze of Valentine’s Day. In his recent Instagram post, Irrfan Khan’s son talked about how the concept of Valentine’s Day was disregarded in his family. Along with the caption explaining why Valentine’s Day is not worth it, Babil also posted a picture of his father Irrfan Khan and his mother Sutapa Sikdar. Find out more details about this story below.

Babil Khan reveals Valentine’s Day was disregarded in his family

Valentine’s Day blue is still ongoing. Many people are still posting about their celebrations on social media. But Babil Khan has a very different take on these celebrations and why people tend to celebrate it. Babil opened up about the same in his recent Instagram post.

Also read | Babil Khan Posts Hilarious Video About How Puberty Can Change One's Mind And Ability

In this Instagram post, Babil revealed that his family did not take any notice of the concept of Valentine’s Day. In his Instagram caption of this post, Irrfan Khan’s son wrote, “I wish I could explain how much this concept of ‘Valentine’s Day’ was blatantly disregarded in our family”. He further added that the concept in a way tries to say, “abhi bhai saal mein ek din to kuch kardo apni “Mumtaz” ke liye”.

Babil Khan continued and wrote, “Brother, I hope you are dedicating every waking second in an exploration of your loved one and not waiting for ‘Valentine’s Day’”. Along with the caption, Babil also shared a candid picture of his parents late Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar. Take a look at Babil Khan’s Instagram post here.

Also read | Babil Khan Shares A Glimpse Of His Mother Sutapa Sikdar's Farmhouse

Babil Khan’s Instagram post received immense love from fans. One fan wrote, “Caption is on point!”. Another fan wrote, ““Abhi bhai saal main ek din toh kuch special kardo apne Mumtaz ke liye” I could visualize Irrfan Sir’s face with a smile saying that. Pata nahi kyu”. A few more fans reacted to Babil’s post and added plenty of heart emojis to express their approval for the same. So, take a look at some of these comments on Babil Khan’s Instagram post about Valentine’s Day here.

Also read | Babil Khan Shares Irrfan Khan & Golshifteh Farahani's Picture; Fans Remember Veteran Actor

Also read | Babil Khan Wishes Mother Sutapa Sikdar On Birthday; Calls Her 'Queen'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.