Babil Khan Remembers How Important "doodling" Is In Latest Insta Post

Babil Khan wants to start doodling and drawing once again. Babil took to Instagram and shared his latest doodles with his fans. The doodles received immense love from his fans. In his Instagram post, Babil Khan also talked about how he wishes to start drawing again.

Babil Khan remembers how important “doodling is”

Babil Khan is one of the most active star kids on social media. Recently, Babil took to Instagram and shared pictures of some of his recent doodles. Talking about these pictures, Babil wrote, “I suddenly remembered how important doodling is. Also, what’s up with me drawing psychedelic cyclops”. He then continued and wrote, “I want to start drawing again”. Take a look at Babil Khan’s Instagram post here.

The moment Babil posted these doodles, fans flooded in with plenty of likes and comments. One fan wrote, “WHOA! Anything you can’t do?”. Another fan wrote, “I like it”. Take a look at some of these comments on Babil Khan’s Instagram post here.

The ‘Pawri Hori Hai' trend recently took social media by storm. Babil Khan also jumped in on this bandwagon and reposted a new take on this trend featuring his father late actor Irrfan Khan. The stills were from Irrfan Khan starrer film 2018 film, Karwaan. In first picture, the Karwaan cast is sitting in their car, in the second picture the cast is posing outside the car. While in the third still, Irrfan Khan is hanging on to the car for his dear life.

Along with the picture, Babil Khan wrote, “Matlab haste haste daldiya bas”. The moment Babil posted the picture, his fans were quick to share their reactions. Many fans talked about the film and Irrfan Khan’s performance in it in their comments. One fan wrote, “Loved this movie. Mr. Khan was absolutely adorable. A die-hard fan of the great actor”. Another fan wrote, “That was an amazing movie. Saw it so many times over. So relatable esp for a backpack traveller”. Take a look at Babil Khan’s Instagram post and these comments below.

