Babil Khan Leaves Fans Perplexed As He Takes 'mirror Selfie' Without A Phone

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, recently shared a new photo of himself on Instagram with a funny caption. In the photo, Babil is standing in front of the mirror getting his picture taken. The form of picture taking has often been dubbed as a "mirror selfie".

However, in this photo, Babil can be seen standing by himself without a phone. Babil shared the post with the caption, "I’m still wondering how I’ve taken this mirror selfie. Can someone explain? (I’ll post a clearer picture of the outfit very soon, I just posted this cause I was genuinely confused about how this picture has been taken.)". Take a look at Babil Khan's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Babil Khan's puzzling mirror selfie

Babil Khan's photos usually prompt many responses from Instagrammers. His recent caption had fans give all sorts of hilarious responses where they're trying to guess how the rising star managed to take a 'mirror selfie' without any evidence of a camera in his hand. One of Babil's friends even commented saying how he wasn't aware that the actor was close to John Cena, a professional wrestler popular for using the catchphrase "You can't see me", implying that it was John Cena who took the picture. Other fans also tried their luck with some fans implying he set a timer on his phone etc. Other fans of Babil simply commented praising his look and talking about how he resembles his late father, Irrfan Khan. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

A glimpse of Babil Khan's Instagram

Babil Khan enjoys a following of almost 100k on Instagram, missing the mark only by a few thousand. Babil is not an everyday Instagrammer but does manage to keep his fans updated with anything major happening in his life. Babil recently posted and joined in on the "pawri ho rahi hai" trend when he shared a meme featuring his father Irrfan Khan. The meme is a funny one with Irrfan's photos taken from a scene from one of his films. Take a look at the post below.

