Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Wishes Rumoured Girlfriend On Her Birthday; See Post

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, recently took to Instagram to wish one of his close companions on the occasion of her birthday. He posted a quirky video with his friend Yulia, who is also reportedly his girlfriend, along with two pictures while he wished her through the caption of the post. In the comments section, his followers praised the couple while also wishing her a happy birthday.

Babil Khan’s wishes for Yulia

Babil wished Yulia a happy birthday through a heartfelt note. In the first video posted, the two youngsters can be seen testing an Instagram filter which tells people what film industry career they could possibly opt for in the future. They can be seen snuggling with each other while they find out what the filter has to say about their careers. Babil Khan is also spotted kissing Yulia’s shoulder while they take the selfie video. They also seem to agree with the result presented to them through the filter.

In the second picture, they can be seen putting out peace signs with fingers while they relax on a couch. An airplane window pane has also been added to the selfie, in the form of a picture frame. In the last picture, Yulia can be seen posing alone with a slight pout.

In the caption for the post, Babil Khan has wished her a happy birthday while thanking her for being the way she is. He has mentioned what she means to him while he speaks about the pictures and videos posted. Have a look at the post made on Babil Khan’s Instagram here.

Also read Irrfan Khan's Son Shares Photo With His Friend, Says 'you Made Sure My Back Was Safe'

In the comments section of the post, a number of people are seen wishing Babil’s friend on the occasion of her birthday. One of the social media users has also pointed out that his caption game is strong and hence, he must write a book on it. A few of his followers can also be seen playfully teasing him for the post. Have a look at a bunch of comments here:

Read Sarwat Gilani Of 'Churails' Once Received An Offer For A Movie Opposite Irrfan Khan

Also read Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Gives A Sneak Peek Into His 'simpler Times' With Monochrome Pic

Image Courtesy: Babil Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.