Babil Khan Recollects How 'Sanju Bhai' Helped When Irrfan Khan Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan recently shared a request on Instagram while speaking about actor Sanjay Dutt and his health issues. He posted a monochrome picture of Irrfan Khan and Sanjay Dutt sitting together and wrote in the caption that the speculations around Sanjay Dutt’s treatment must be put to rest as he needs his peace to fight this battle. A number of people agree with him, as they have expressed in the comments section of the post.

Babil Khan on Sanjay Dutt’s health

Babil Khan recently put up a request on social media regarding actor Sanjay Dutt’s recent diagnosis. He posted a picture of his father, Irrfan Khan, where he is having a deep conversation with actor Sanjay Dutt. Along with the monochrome picture, he also threw some light on how ‘Sanju Bhai’ had been very helpful when his father was first diagnosed with cancer.

In the caption for the post, Babil Khan has written that he is making a humble request to the journalists to ease on the speculations and details around Sanjay Dutt’s health issues. He also stated that he is aware of their jobs to give out the details but insisted that it must be carried out with some caution as Sanju Bhai and family need some space at this point.

Babil Khan has written that a fact that not many people know about Sanjay Dutt is that he was one of the first people to offer help in every way after Babil’s father, late Irrfan Khan, was diagnosed with cancer. Babil Khan has added that Sanjay Dutt had also been a pillar of support for the family after his father’s demise. He has requested some space for the actor so that he can fight this without anxiety.

Read ‘Sher Hai Tu, Roar’: Sanjay Dutt's Friend Paresh Pens Emotional Note On Actor's Ill Health

Also read Maanyata Issues Statement; Says ‘Sanjay Dutt Is In The Best Hands As Of Now’

Speaking about Sanjay Dutt and his strong persona, Babil Khan has added that Sanjay Dutt is known to be a fighter and a tiger. He has stated that the past does not define anyone but it does help in the evolution of a person and he believes all of this will be over soon. Have a look at the heartfelt post here.

In the comments section of the post, Babil Khan has been receiving a lot of support from his followers. They agree with what he has written and have also wished for a speedy recovery for Sanjay Dutt. Have a look at few of the comments here.

Read Sanjay Dutt Starrers: From 'Sadak 2' To 'Torbaaz', Update On His Upcoming Projects

Also read Sanjay Dutt Starrers: From 'Sadak 2' To 'Torbaaz', Update On His Upcoming Projects

Image Courtesy: Babil Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.