Babil Khan Says 'We’re Like Oysters'; Throws Light On How Ideas Are Moulded By People

Babil Khan recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with a deep thought on ideas and their creation. He posted a monochrome picture from an art gallery along with another photograph which shows his quirky side. He had drawn comparisons between humans and oysters as they mould according to circumstances. The post has been receiving a lot of love from the fans as they agree with his thoughts.

Babil Khan's take on the creation of ideas

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan recently took to social media to speak about how ideas are moulded according to situations. He posted a pair of monochrome pictures showcasing two sides of his personality. In the first picture, he is seen standing at an art museum along with a female companion. He is spotted wearing a white furry coat with a black mask while earnestly looking at a piece at a distance. He seems invested at the moment as he observes with his arms crossed.

In the second photograph, Babil Khan is holding up a toilet paper roll packet which has 18 pieces in total. He is looking at it with a confused expression on his face as he seems to have bought too many pieces together. In the note put up with the post, he has mentioned that he bought the packet as he was not sure how many of those were needed.

In the caption for the post, Babil Khan has spoken about people's brilliance and how much anxiety is attached to it. He believes people are like oysters who mould their pearls of thoughts according to the pressure and stress that come their way. He has also shed some light on how everyone is trying to create their balance between reality and thoughts. Have a look at the post on Babil Khan's Instagram here.

Read Babil Khan Recalls 'funny' Memory Of Irrfan Khan; Says 'love The Way You Shake My Soul'

Also read Babil Khan Shares Old Video Of Him Playing Guitar In Unique Way

In the comments section of the post, Babil Khan's fans have complimented him for coming up with the thoughtful, deep, and meaningful caption. A few people have also spoken about his second picture and his unusual expressions. Have a look at the post with all details here.

Read Babil Khan Shares Old Pic With Guitar, Expresses How Music Touches The Soul

Also read Babil Khan Pens Emotional Note For Irrfan Khan, Shares A Pic Of His Roses-decked Grave

Image courtesy: Babil Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.