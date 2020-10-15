Babil Khan Recalls 'funny' Memory Of Irrfan Khan; Says 'love The Way You Shake My Soul'

On October 14, late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan took to his social media handle and shared a throwback post, featuring the father-son duo. In the throwback picture-post, Babil was seen striking a pose for Irrfan, who is seen with a camera in his hand. To give the context of the picture to his 84.1k Instagram followers, Babil wrote a brief caption, which read, 'witching places by the lake. I love the way you shake my soul still'.

Babil Khan further added, 'I took that jump you know, funny it was waiting outside my door still. You said “that’s all you have to do.” I leapt off a little too late, but I did in memories of you :)'. Scroll down to take a look at Babil Khan's throwback picture.

READ | Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Posts A Heartwarming Picture With Mother

Within a few hours, the post managed to garner more than 9k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, Babil's mother Sutapa Sikdar took to the comments section and wrote, 'And I still have this sweater of yours to freeze the moment'. On the other side, many from Babil's followers and fans flooded the comments box with red-heart emoticons. An Instagram user wrote, 'These pictures and the efforts that you make to let us know of your learnings from Sir, is so heartwarming' while another asserted, 'Your pen knows the language of your heart'.

READ | Babil Khan Shares Old Video Of Him Playing Guitar In Unique Way

Babil Khan and Irrfan Khan

Talking about Babil Khan's media feed, it is flooded with numerous unseen and rare pictures of his late actor-father. Earlier, Babil Khan dug out a vintage picture, in which Irrfan Khan was seen cuddling little Babil. In the caption of the photo, Babil expressed that 'death is painful for the living, for those dearest to people's heart'.

He further elaborated that his father taught him that 'death is only the beginning'. 'So I’m here celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness. I was listening to The Beatles then you got me obsessed with The Doors and we used to sing along,' he wrote. Babil continued that he sings those songs till now and then feels his father.

READ | Samar Gupta's Soliloquy At Irrfan Khan's Grave Moves Author Aseem Chhabra To Tears

READ | Babil Khan Shares Old Pic With Guitar, Expresses How Music Touches The Soul

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.