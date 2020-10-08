Babil Khan Shares Old Pic With Guitar, Expresses How Music Touches The Soul

On October 8, Babil Khan took to his Instagram and posted two pictures that featured him with the guitar. The first picture was a coloured one, whereas the second one was a B&W portrait. Sharing the pics, Babil Khan wrote, "2017, music for example, mechanical and physical vibrations that somehow touch the soul, transform emotions. Coincidences or miracles? The debate lies."

Soon, fans rushed to comment on his post. A user went on to praise Babil Khan's hairstyle. She wrote, "Your hairstyle looks so cool." Whereas, another fan opined her views about Babil's caption. "No coincidence! Their effect has been scientifically proven now... in ancient times Shamans used to treat sicknesses by using drumbeats and loud chanting," she wrote.

Babil Khan pens his thoughts about music

Earlier, Babil Khan dug out an old picture of himself with his late father Irrfan Khan. In the vintage pic, the father-son duo was caught in a warm moment as Irrfan Khan lovingly cuddled Babil. Sharing the old pic, Babil Khan expressed that 'death is painful for the living, for those dearest to people's heart'. He penned that his father taught him that 'death is only the beginning'. "So I’m here celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness. I was listening to The Beatles then you got me obsessed with The Doors and we used to sing along," he wrote. Babil continued that he sings those songs till now and then feels his father.

Looks like Babil Khan loves his father's movie, The Lunchbox. The film created quite a stir amongst fans when it released and even now, it is considered one of the best works of the late actor. Helmed by Ritesh Batra and produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, and Arun Rangachari, The Lunchbox follows the story of a regular housewife, Ila, who builds an unusual friendship with a stranger after her husband's tiffin gets mistakenly exchanged by the dabbawalas. Babil Khan shared a series of quirky pictures and wrote, "Going to watch the Lunchbox for the 13th time like..."

