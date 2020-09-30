Babil Khan Shares Old Video Of Him Playing Guitar In Unique Way

Babil Khan took to his Instagram to share a rather soothing video today, on September 30, 2020. He plays the guitar in the video but in a totally new way. Take a look at the post and the comments.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Posts A Heartwarming Picture With Mother

Babil Khan’s Instagram Post

Also Read: Babil Khan Says He 'needs To Find Motivation', Fans Ask Him To 'look In The Mirror'

Babil took to his Instagram to share this video where he is playing the guitar but playing it like a piano. The caption to the post said - ''2018 when I was trying to piano the guitar''. His followers showered love and compliments for the melody and his skill. Have a look at the comments here:

Babil Khan’s post for people saying they know his father

Babil Khan has received widespread attention and love from fans of his father, Irrfan Khan. They talk about how his posts and content are a glimpse of how well the late actor has inculcated his ideals into the boy. Babil addressed a post to people who say that his father wouldn’t be happy with his content. With a slideshow of Irrfan’s pictures, his son wrote the caption – “I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate because I realised, you really don’t have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being. So really man, for haters that claim they know my father, or know my father better than me like “oh your father would be so ashamed of you”, shut you mouth, me and baba were the bestest friends don’t try to teach me what my father would have done just cause you can without knowing his true beliefs….”

Babil Khan is quite active on his Instagram and is often also seen replying to most of the comments on his posts. He uses the platform to talk vividly about his father Irrfan Khan, the things he liked, the books he read, etc. He is seen sharing pictures and memories of the late actor quite often.

Also Read: Babil Khan Picks Irrfan Khan's 'The Lunchbox' Scenes To Post Its Popular Dialogues

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Addresses People Who Claim To Know the Late Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.