Maanyata Issues Statement; Says ‘Sanjay Dutt Is In The Best Hands As Of Now’

Two days after Sanjay Dutt was spotted leaving Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital with his sister Priya Dutt, his wife Maanayata Dutt issued a statement stating that the actor will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai and formulate further travel plans depending on the COVID-19 situation.

In the statement, Maanayata Dutt said, "Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital."

She further thanked the Munna Bhai actor's fans for their love and warmth over the years and said, "Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well."

She added that the family is determined to face the situation with positivity and grace. Maanayata informed that her quarantine will end in a couple of days and thanked Priya Dutt for looking after the actor in the meantime. She said, "Every battle has a torchbearer and someone who holds the fort. Priya who has worked extensively over two decades with our family-run Cancer foundation, and who has also seen her mother battle this illness, has been our incredible torchbearer, while I will hold the fort."

Sanjay Dutt takes break from work

Earlier, in the statement on social media, Sanjay Dutt annouced taking a short break from work on medical grounds. He further wrote that his friends and family are with him while urging his well-wishers to not worry about him and keep away from unnecessary speculations.

On the professional front

Dutt is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India", which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. Actor Sanjay Dutt will be finishing the dubbing of his upcoming film Sadak 2 before taking a break from work for his medical treatment.

"He (Dutt) will finish the dubbing work before going on the break. He has very little work left and he is doing that," a source close to the film's production told PTI.

He will also star in the second installment of "KGF", "Shamshera", alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and "Torbaaz". In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama "Panipat", Karan Johar-produced "Kalank" and political drama "Prassthanam".

