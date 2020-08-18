Sanjay Dutt Starrers: From 'Sadak 2' To 'Torbaaz', Update On His Upcoming Projects

Sanjay Dutt’s next film is Sadak 2 that has a huge star cast, including Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Besides that, there are a number of films that are set to come out soon featuring Sanjay Dutt. Here is a list of all the notable films in which Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the near future.

Sanjay Dutt starrers - Status of his upcoming projects

Also Read | 'Sadak 2' Trailer Becomes The Third Most Disliked Video In The World With 11MN Dislikes

Sadak 2

The much-awaited Mahesh Bhatt directed film Sadak 2 is all set to release on August 28. However, the film has garnered mixed responses from audiences who expressed their emotions upon the trailer release of the film. Several comments and tweets made it clear that the audience was not quite impressed with the trailer.

However, a few fans of Sanjay Dutt are still eager to watch the film and have expressed it in the comments section too. Despite the mixed reactions received from the audience, Sanjay Dutt plans to finish his work for the film. According to PTI, the actor has to finish some dubbing related work for the film, which he intends to compete after his medical break.

Also Read | Pooja Bhatt Replies To Criticism Of Sadak 2, Says 'haters/lovers Two Sides Of Same Coin'

Shamshera

Several portions of the film are yet to be shot which include Sanjay Dutt. However, due to the medical break, the shooting of the film has been halted for a while. Thus, the makers of the film await the return of Sanjay Dutt, after which the rest of the film can be completed. Shamshera has been directed by Karan Malhotra under the Yash Raj film banner. The movie will also feature Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

Also Read | Today’s News: Nishikant Kamat’s Demise, 'Sadak 2' Trailer Third Most Disliked Video & More

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Bhuj: The Pride of India is another film that is waiting to be released on the OTT platform Hotstar. The film is expected to be a period drama and has Sanjay Dutt playing a pivotal role along with Ajay Devgn. Bhuj: The Pride of India is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and narrates the story of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik and 300 women of Madhapar village. The 300 women were key to this story as they played a crucial role in helping India win the war.

Also Read | 'Sadak 2' Trailer's Rapidly Increasing Dislike Count Sparks A Meme Fest On Twitter

K.G.F: Chapter 2

One of the most anticipated films after the hit K.G.F: Chapter 1 is its sequel K.G.F: Chapter 2 which will feature Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The Kannada movie was a huge hit when it came out in 2018, setting up huge box office numbers. However, the anticipation for K.G.F: Chapter 2 has grown two-fold after the announcement of the film and the release of first look posters. As per many reports doing the rounds, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is yet to complete some portion of dubbing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Prithviraj

The role of Sanjay Dutt for Prithviraj is yet unknown. However, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the titular role in the film. Manushi Chillar too will be seen in the film opposite Akshay Kumar as she will be playing the role of his love interest Samyogita. The film will be set in historic times. The movie also has a portion of the film which is yet to be completed.

Torbaaz

Sanjay Dutt will play the role of an Army officer in this upcoming film. This film too will be released on an OTT platform. Girish Malik has directed the film and the movie will see Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.