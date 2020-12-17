Babil Khan Shares A Throwback Pic Of His Late Father Irrfan Khan With Pet Pooch, Bassu

On December 17, 2020, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil took to his Instagram handle to treat fans with a throwback picture of his late father. In the adorable picture, Irrfan can be seen lying on the bed with Manpreet Bacchar’s pet pooch, Bassu. The duo looked into the camera while posing. In the caption, he informed his followers that the picture was taken during Irrfan’s shoot for his Bollywood flick Blackmail which was released in the year 2017.

Babil Khan shares Irrfan Khan's throwback picture

Along with the picture, Babil penned a sweet note in his caption. He wrote, “A sweet one for his fans. Bassu (@manu012’s puppy) and Baba, Blackmail, 2017”. In the picture, Irrfan can be seen wearing a blue and white coloured checked shirt. As soon as the picture was uploaded, his fans started showering love in the comments section. Manav Vij commented, “Love love” with a pair of red hearts. RJ Alok too dropped several red hearts. One of his fans wrote, “Thanks a bunch for sharing this precious moment with us. Love you ‘#irfankhan’ sir” with praying hands and several hearts. Another fan expressed his sadness and wrote, “Very sensible, sensible, handsome guy. We miss him a lit. God bless”. A user wrote, “Ufff, thanks for all these archives! Miss him so much and been watching his stuff! Tears still spring up and heart still hurts. Insane duas for him always!” with a purple heart.

Ever since Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020, his son has constantly been sharing throwback pictures of his father. On November 29, 2020, he shared a meme picture which was created by his father. In the picture, on one side, Irrfan is wearing a bathrobe and a white jacket and atop he wrote, ‘MAN’. While on the other side, Irrfan was all dressed up in light blue coloured kurta and black jacket and black coloured trousers. Atop he wrote, ‘GQ MAN’.

In the caption, Babil wrote, “He memed himself and sent this to me a long time ago”. The post received a huge reaction from his fans. Akshay Tyagi commented, “Our fav man” with a red heart. A fan commented, “Legend as always… I miss his work and his personality so much… I miss him but I am rest assured that his legacy will be carried on… will remember him and his films forever” with a red heart.

Image Source: Babil Khan Instagram

