Babil Khan Shares An Old Video Shot By His Baba Irrfan Khan; Watch

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is quite active on social media and often shares posts on Instagram. Babil has also shared many photos and videos that are memories of his late father Irrfan Khan.

Recently, Babil Khan shared an old video of himself with his family. In the video, Babil can be seen with his mother Sutapa Sikdar, and his sibling Ayaan Khan. The video was shot by Irrfan Khan. In the caption for the video, he spoke about the funny story behind the video.

In the post, Irrfan seems to be taking a video, while everybody thought it to be a photo and son, Ayaan Khan was the last one to realize the same. In his caption, Babil wrote that Baba (Irrfan Khan) used to think that it was very funny to record videos while saying that he would take a picture, Ayaan being the one who always realized this late. This post crossed more than twenty thousand views in no time.

Have a look at Babil Khan's Instagram post -

Some time ago, Babil also post a picture of the late Irrfan Khan. In the post, Irrfan was seen in a black suit paired with sunglasses. Irrfan was seen with a peacock in the picture. Babil captioned the post saying that he still felt like Irrfan had gone for a long shot that had a long schedule underwater and Babil felt like Irrfan would come back to him.

Babil Khan is an aspiring filmmaker. The 23-year-old star kid is currently a student at the University of Westminster, London. Babil’s Baba, Irrfan Khan was an Indian actor who worked in Hindi cinema as well as British and American films. He was cited as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. Irrfan’s career spanned over 30 years and earned him numerous awards and recognitions. On April 29, 2020, Irrfan died at the age of 53. Babil’s mother, Sutapa Sikdar is a Bollywood screenplay and dialogue writer. She is known for her work in the movies such as Khamoshi: The Musical, Supari, Shabd, and most recently, Kahaani starring Vidya Balan.

