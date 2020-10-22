Irrfan Khan & Sutapa Sikdar Sing Mera Saaya In This 'wholesome' Video Shared By Babil Khan

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is known to post several throwback pictures and videos of his father on his social media. He recently took to his official Instagram account and shared one such throwback video of late actor Irrfan Khan with his mother Sutapa Sikdar. The beautiful memory of Irrfan Khan with his wife Sutapa Sikdar is winning the hearts of netizens. Here is a look at the video shared by Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan.

Irrfan Khan sings Mera Saaya with wife Sutapa Sikdar

Babil Khan shared an old video of his father Irrfan Khan and mother Sutapa Sikdar on his Instagram handle. In the video, Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar are seen humming the song Mera Saaya from the 1966 film Mera Saaya. They are seen walking together as they both sing the song. Towards the end of the video, Irrfan Khan asks his wife Sutapa Sikdar, “Mera Saaya ki Tera Saaya”. To which Sutapa Sikdar responds with Tera Saaya as Irrfan Khan smiles. Babil Khan captioned the video by saying, “Mera saya ki tera saya? Dropping ma off at the airport now :(“. Here is a look at the mesmerising video of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar.

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar's video:

Netizens react on Irrfan Khan's video

Babil Khan’s Instagram video of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar is surely making fans emotional and miss the late actor even more. As soon as he shared the video on his Instagram, several netizens flooded the comments section by praising the video and thanking Babil Khan for sharing the video. Many users dropped the heart emoji in the comments section while some praised it by calling it a beautiful memory of the late actor. Another user wrote, “THE MOST WHOLESOME VIDEO EVERRRRRR”. Here is a look at some of the comments on Babil Khan’s Instagram video.

Babil Khan and Sutapa Sikdar

Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29, 2020. He is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Ayaan and Babil Khan. Babil Khan had recently shared a picture with his mother Sutapa Sikdar. In the picture, Babil is smiling for the camera while his mother peeks from over Babil’s shoulder. Here is a look at the picture shared by Babil Khan.

