This Unseen Pic Of The Day Ft. Irrfan Khan Holding Baby Babil Will Melt Your Heart

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan often talks about his father Irrfan Khan on social media and shares pictures of him. He recently shared Khan's unseen photo holding him when he was a little baby. He also wrote a sweet note for his father. Take a look at Babil Khan's Instagram post for Irrfan Khan.
Recently, Irrfan Khan's son took to Instagram to share an unseen photo with his father. Irrfan is seen holding baby Babil in his arms. Irrfan's eyes are shut as he takes baby Babil close to his face. Little Babil is unknowingly looking directly at the camera. Irrfan Khan's son penned a heart touching caption for him. He wrote, "Death is painful for the living, for those dearest to your heart, but you taught me that death is only the beginning. So I’m here celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness."
He also mentioned that Irrfan had introduced him to the popular band Beatles. Babil was always obsessed with The Doors as Irrfan introduced the song to him and they used to listen to the song together. He added that he still sings those songs and remembers his father. Take a look at Irrfan Khan's unseen photo with baby Babil.
Fans of Irrfan Khan and a few celebrities reacted to the picture. Fans showed support to Babil after reading the emotional note. A fan says, "More power to you champ." Another user asked Babil to stay strong. Babil's fan wrote, "I love how positive you sound." Take a look at some of the comments.
Babil Khan's Instagram since his father's death is filled with his pictures. He recently shared a picture of Irrfan Khan's grave. His younger brother Ayaan is seen watering the grave and in the second picture, plants are laying on the grave. He mentioned that Irrfan Khan loved it in the wilds and thus they dug his grave around a lot of plants. He also mentioned what his mother said about the grave and how she dug another grave with his belongings in it so she could visit it. Take a look at the pictures.
Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong :* mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness. Here’s what my beautiful mamma wrote: “Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. Hence, I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing... The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It’s wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..it rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely.”
