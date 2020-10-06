This Unseen Pic Of The Day Ft. Irrfan Khan Holding Baby Babil Will Melt Your Heart

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan often talks about his father Irrfan Khan on social media and shares pictures of him. He recently shared Khan's unseen photo holding him when he was a little baby. He also wrote a sweet note for his father. Take a look at Babil Khan's Instagram post for Irrfan Khan.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Pictures Of His Grave In Mumbai, Says, 'Baba Liked It Wild'

Irrfan Khan's unseen photo with his son Babil

Recently, Irrfan Khan's son took to Instagram to share an unseen photo with his father. Irrfan is seen holding baby Babil in his arms. Irrfan's eyes are shut as he takes baby Babil close to his face. Little Babil is unknowingly looking directly at the camera. Irrfan Khan's son penned a heart touching caption for him. He wrote, "Death is painful for the living, for those dearest to your heart, but you taught me that death is only the beginning. So I’m here celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness."

Also Read | Shekhar Suman Talks About 'Unkempt' Grave Of Irrfan Khan, Suggests Adding A Marble Cover

He also mentioned that Irrfan had introduced him to the popular band Beatles. Babil was always obsessed with The Doors as Irrfan introduced the song to him and they used to listen to the song together. He added that he still sings those songs and remembers his father. Take a look at Irrfan Khan's unseen photo with baby Babil.

Image source: Babil Khan's Instagram

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Posts A Heartwarming Picture With Mother

Fans of Irrfan Khan and a few celebrities reacted to the picture. Fans showed support to Babil after reading the emotional note. A fan says, "More power to you champ." Another user asked Babil to stay strong. Babil's fan wrote, "I love how positive you sound." Take a look at some of the comments.

Image source: Babil Khan's Instagram

A peek into Babil Khan's Instagram

Babil Khan's Instagram since his father's death is filled with his pictures. He recently shared a picture of Irrfan Khan's grave. His younger brother Ayaan is seen watering the grave and in the second picture, plants are laying on the grave. He mentioned that Irrfan Khan loved it in the wilds and thus they dug his grave around a lot of plants. He also mentioned what his mother said about the grave and how she dug another grave with his belongings in it so she could visit it. Take a look at the pictures.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Plays 'OG Bounce' While Young Babil Peeps Into His Phone In Throwback Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.