Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Calls 2020 ‘worst Year’, Recalls Memories With Actor

With the stretch of unfortunate events kicking off in 2020, the year has been tough for the entire world, especially Bollywood who lost some of the iconic actors and versatile star Irrfan Khan is one of them. On the last day of the year, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar took to Facebook and shared a post while looking back at the year 2020 and recalled spending time with her husband last year on New Year's eve.

Sutapa Sikdar looks back at last year with Irrfan Khan

Sutapa termed 2020 as the “worst year” as her husband was with her till last year until he bid goodbye to all. Apart from sharing her thoughts, Supata shared several pictures of the actor from last year who was excited to ring in the New Year. In one of the pictures that seems from the shoot, Suitapa can be seen hugging the actor. Another picture shows him reading a book while seated in his house on a rocking chair. Sutapa also shared a video that showed the late actor cleaning his room while disposing of some items that re out of use. While captioning the post, Sutapa wrote, “It's so difficult to wish 2020 as the worst year as you were still there. last year this day next to me, gardening, busy building birds house how can I say goodbye to 2020!! Irrfan I have no idea how to welcome 2021!!”

Irrfan who has left a deep mark on the hearts of many through his iconic roles and charismatic personality is set to be revived again as his last film The Song of the Scorpions is set to release next year in 2021. After the news was announced, Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil Khan shared posts on social media while looking back at the time when the actor shot for the film. Sutapa shared the poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, “never the last time. A journey from the finite to the infinite.” The late versatile actor Irrfan Khan plays the role of a camel trader in the film. The story of the movie revolves around twisted love, revenge, and the redemptive power of a song. The Song of Scorpions will be released in early 2021 by Panorama Spotlight along with 70 MM Talkies.

