'The Song Of Scorpions': Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar, Son Babil Share Poster

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s last film The Song Of Scorpions is all set to release next year in 2021. After the news was announced, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil Khan shared posts on social media while looking back at the time when the actor shot for the film. Sutapa shared the poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, “never the last time. A journey from the finite to the infinite.”

Apart from Sutapa, Babil also shared the motion poster of his father’s final film. The video begins with a message, which calls the film ‘a golden chance to witness the magician on the big screen for one last time’. He captioned the post and wrote, “One more time, perhaps not the last. #thesongofscorpions.” Fans expressed their excitement about the release of The Song Of Scorpions in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “eagerly waiting”. Another user wrote, “Got goosebumps,” while the third user wrote, “Magician lives forever - good news to start 2021.” The Song Of Scorpions, directed by Anup Singh, premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in 2017 and will release in theatres in India next year. The film also starred Golshifteh Farahani and Waheeda Rehman in significant roles.

The late versatile actor Irrfan Khan plays the role of a camel trader in the film. The story of the movie revolves around twisted love, revenge, and the redemptive power of a song. The Song of Scorpions will be released in early 2021 by Panorama Spotlight along with 70 MM Talkies. The film follows Nooran (Farahani), a fiercely independent tribal woman who is learning the ancient healing art of scorpion-singing from her grandmother Zubeidaa (Rehman). According to a myth, if a scorpion bites you, you will die unless a scorpion-singer sings her song and cures you. Irrfan passed away at the age of 53 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29. He had been battling cancer and his health worsened after a colon infection.

