Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Posts A Heartwarming Picture With Mother

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, recently posted a picture with mother Sutapa Sikdar. Babil penned down an emotional note for his mother and revealed how she took care of everyone just like his father did. He further wrote that he hopes he can give her the world to travel and that she is a lighthouse in the storm for him.

Babil Khan posts a heartwarming picture with mother

Babil Khan posted a picture with his mother in which she can be seen hugging him tightly and resting her head on his chest. While Babil is all smiles for the camera as he has wrapped his arms around his mother. Along with the picture, he wrote an emotional note for her, which read:

You told me to take care ot her but it turned out that she took care of us like you did. Mamma. That light house in the storm, I hope I can give you the world to travel, and everything more that you desire, there is nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan mamma :)

Babil Khan’s picture with mother

On Tuesday, Babil Khan also posted a series of pictures remembering his father. Babil wrote a note in which he stated that late actor Irrfan Khan and he were best of friends and nobody should tell him how his father would have done something. Babil further claimed that people who say that they know his father better than him are wrong in doing so because he knew his father’s true beliefs better than anyone else.

U know what, I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate because I realised, you really don’t have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being . So really man, I have truly lost respect for people that claim they know my father, or hahahaha know my father better than me like “oh your father would be so ashamed of you” , Boi or girl shut you mouth, me and baba were the bestest friends don’t try to teach me what my father would have done, don’t jump on a band wagon just cause you can without knowing his true beliefs. If you’re a Irrfan Khan fan, come prove it me, show me his fascinations with Tarkovsky and Bergmann and then we shall probably start a conversation of how much you think you know my father. He was beyond you my friend.

About Irrfan Khan

Lunchbox actor Irrfan Khan married writer and fellow NSD graduate Sutapa Sikdar. The duo has two sons, 28-year-old Ayan Khan and Babil Khan who is in his early 20s. Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He passed away due to complications related to colon infection.

Image credits: Babil Khan Instagram

