Babil Shares Childhood Pic, Credits Father Irrfan Khan For Capturing The Candid Shot

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is quite active on social media and often shares posts on Instagram while recalling some of his father’s work. Recently, Babil shared an adorable childhood picture where he can be seen painting while the other picture is of the handmade card that was prepared by him for his mother Sutapa Sikdar. While captioning the post, Babil credited his father for clicking the candid shots.

Babil Khan shares a childhood picture

Several fans of Irrfan Khan remembered the legendary actor and dropped hearwarming comments. One of the users wrote, “Such an adorable picture,” while the other wrote, “You dearest Babil.” A third chimed in and wrote, “This made my day.” Another follower of Babil wrote, “He is watching u, buddy.”

This is not the first time that Babil has shared a memory of his father on social media. Earlier, he shared an old video of himself with his family. In the video, Babil can be seen with his mother Sutapa Sikdar, and his sibling Ayaan Khan. The video was shot by Irrfan Khan. In the caption for the video, he spoke about the funny story behind the video. In the post, Irrfan seems to be taking a video, while everybody thought it to be a photo and son, Ayaan Khan was the last one to realize the same.

In his caption, Babil wrote that Baba (Irrfan Khan) used to think that it was very funny to record videos while saying that he would take a picture, Ayaan being the one who always realized this late. This post crossed more than twenty thousand views in no time. Some time ago, Babil also shared a picture of the late Irrfan Khan. In the post, Irrfan was seen in a black suit paired with sunglasses. Irrfan was seen with a peacock in the picture. Babil captioned the post saying that he still felt like Irrfan had gone for a long shot that had a long schedule underwater and that he would come back to him. On April 29, 2020, Irrfan died at the age of 53. Babil’s mother, Sutapa Sikdar is a Bollywood screenplay and dialogue writer. She is known for her work in the movies such as Khamoshi: The Musical, Supari, Shabd, and most recently, Kahaani starring Vidya Balan.

(Image credit: Babil Khan/ Instagram)

