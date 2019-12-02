The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Parineeti And Priyanka Chopra Jonas Prove They're Most Adorable Sisters In B-Town

Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra has been a part of several box office hits in Bollywood. The National award winner marked her acting debut with Ladies VS Ricky Bahl. Read:

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has been a part of several box office hits in Bollywood. The National award winner marked her acting debut with Ladies VS Ricky Bahl and has refused to look back since then. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor is quite active on social media. She keeps her fans updated on her forthcoming ventures and fun moments with her family. We have compiled a few pictures of Parineeti Chopra with her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram.

1. The one in which the sisters are witnessing the basketball game

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also read: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Clock In Their First Anniversary Sharing Notes & Unseen Pics

2. Priyanka Chopra's perfect birthday celebration in Miami

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also read: WATCH: Delhi Congress Leader's 'Priyanka Chopra Zindabad' Gaffe Goes Viral

3. The one with the sweetest birthday wish for her sister

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

4. Glamming up the picture will all the girls

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also read: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas Are Charlie Puth's 'favourite Couple' And We Totally Agree

5. The unbreakable bond of the Chopra sisters

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

6. The one with the wedding

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also read: Parineeti Chopra Starrer The Girl On The Train Get A Release Date; Read Here

7. All smiles during the Mehendi rasam

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

8. Who can ignore the pyjama bachelorette party?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also read: Priyanka Chopra And Rani Mukerji Sport A Similar Sabyasachi Ensemble. Who Wore It Better?

9. Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra glamming up in white

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

10. Throwback family picture on Nick Jonas’s birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG