Parineeti And Priyanka Chopra Jonas Prove They're Most Adorable Sisters In B-Town

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has been a part of several box office hits in Bollywood. The National award winner marked her acting debut with Ladies VS Ricky Bahl and has refused to look back since then. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor is quite active on social media. She keeps her fans updated on her forthcoming ventures and fun moments with her family. We have compiled a few pictures of Parineeti Chopra with her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram.

1. The one in which the sisters are witnessing the basketball game

Also read: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Clock In Their First Anniversary Sharing Notes & Unseen Pics

2. Priyanka Chopra's perfect birthday celebration in Miami

Also read: WATCH: Delhi Congress Leader's 'Priyanka Chopra Zindabad' Gaffe Goes Viral

3. The one with the sweetest birthday wish for her sister

4. Glamming up the picture will all the girls

Also read: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas Are Charlie Puth's 'favourite Couple' And We Totally Agree

5. The unbreakable bond of the Chopra sisters

6. The one with the wedding

Also read: Parineeti Chopra Starrer The Girl On The Train Get A Release Date; Read Here

7. All smiles during the Mehendi rasam

8. Who can ignore the pyjama bachelorette party?

Also read: Priyanka Chopra And Rani Mukerji Sport A Similar Sabyasachi Ensemble. Who Wore It Better?

9. Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra glamming up in white

10. Throwback family picture on Nick Jonas’s birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.