Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Clock In Their First Anniversary Sharing Notes & Unseen Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are always seen making the headline with several adorable photos, as they are seen setting couple goals for their fans. While there have been instances when haters have commented about the age-gap between the two, and have shammed the actor for her decision to marry the young artist, the majority of the netizens have been seen supporting the couple. However, the two recently clocked on the first anniversary by penning heartfelt posts and sharing unseen pictures from their wedding on social media. Take a look below-

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas clock in their first anniversary

To mark their first wedding anniversary, the happy couple went on to share images with the most heartwarming captions on Instagram. Sharing three beautiful images on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas clocked in their first anniversary on December 1. Speaking to an entertainment website at an event in Los Angeles, Nick Jonas said: "Well, I don't wanna say what we're doing to celebrate because it's a surprise for her and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn't want the surprise to be spoiled... We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time. This year's been, for she and I both, probably the craziest of our lives, but kind of nice to have that centering grounding feeling with each other."

