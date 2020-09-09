'Babur Has Come To Raze Mandir,' Says Kangana As BMC Enters Office With Demolition Notice

A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a 'stop work' notice outside actor Kangana Ranaut's office, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished, and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises.

BMC had on Tuesday given a 24-hour ultimatum to the actor directing her to produce permission for the building construction. Now the BMC notice says that Kangana has failed to produce permission and that the municipal body has turned down her request for 7 days' time. It further states that the structure will be demolished at the 'risk, cost and consequence' of Kangana Ranaut.

Responding to the same, Kangana Ranaut who is will reach Chandigarh airport shortly and will arrive in Mumbai by afternoon said that 'her spirit will only rise higher and higher.' She said that she has promised to give blood to Maharashtra pride and 'Maha government and their goons' cannot harm her spirit.

She has also tweeted about the day when the first film under the banner of Manikarnika films was made. Kangana said that on that day construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was announced. The actor said it is not a building for her but it is her 'Ram temple' and lashed out at BMC saying that 'today Babur has come there, today history will repeat itself.' "Ram temple will be broken again but remember Babar this temple will be built again, this temple will be built again, Jai Shri Ram," Kangana said in a tweet.

BMC demolishes Kangana's office

Maharashtra HM Deshmukh claims threats from Himachal Pradesh amid own threat to Kangana

'Stop work notice' by BMC

On Tuesday, the BMC has issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. The BMC has pasted the notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai a day after BMC workers visited Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house office. In the notice, the BMC has said if Kangana fails to produce permission, then without any further notice, the building will be removed or pulled down. The BMC has given a list of 14 points claiming that the construction is unauthorized.

Kangana had on Monday shared on Twitter that BMC officials have threatened to demolish her property in Mumbai amid the war-of-words between the Maharashtra Government and the Bollywood actor. The Manikarnika actor shared a video where allegedly BMC workers can be seen at Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house in Mumbai. She has also shared that her office has been "forcefully" taken over and that her neighbours in Mumbai are being harassed by them.

She added: "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegally in my property, B MCshould send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure. "

Kangana Vs Shiv Sena

Kangana Ranaut has invited the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena after she compared Mumbai with 'Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir' and 'Taliban'. She has also been warned by Sena leaders to not return to Mumbai. This comes amid Kangana's continuous criticism of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police's investigation in Sushant's death case.

As the actor leaves for Mumbai after the Centre provided her Y category security, Karni Sena members have said that they will escort the actor from Mumbai airport to her residence. As per reports, Jeevan Solanki of Karni Sena has said that the group will be responsible for providing security to the Manikarnika actor. Union minister Ramdas Athawale has also said that his party workers will provide protection to Kangana Ranaut.

