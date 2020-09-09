Maharashtra HM Deshmukh Claims Threats From Himachal Pradesh Amid Own Threat To Kangana

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday reported threat calls from unidentified persons from Himachal Pradesh over the state government's tussle against actor Kangana Ranaut, sources said. According to them, the calls were made to Deshmukh asking him not to take any action against the actor who is enroute Mumbai from her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. Kangana has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government and especially the Shiv Sena after her recent remarks comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) irked the party.

'No right to live in Maharashtra'

Earlier, Anil Deshmukh had slammed the Centre for providing Y-grade security to Kangana Ranaut. Speaking to reporters, the minister observed that as Maharashtra belongs to everybody, all parties must condemn any person who insults the state. "It is surprising and sad that those who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra are being given Y-grade security by the Centre. Maharashtra is not only of NCP, Shiv Sena, or Congress but of BJP and the public too. People of all parties should condemn the person who insults Maharashtra," he said.

"Mumbai Police is compared to Scotland Yard. Some people are trying to target Mumbai Police. An IPS officer has gone to court against this...After, her comparison of Mumbai Police...she has no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai if she thinks she is not safe here," said Deshmukh.

Kangana's message to Shiv Sena

Meanwhile, in her pre-return message, Kangana Ranaut in a tweet said, "I have embodied Rani Laxmibai's courage and sacrifice via films. The sad part is that I am being restrained from entering my own state, but I won't back down. I will remain a voice against what is wrong. Jai Maharashtra, Jai Shivaji"

रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के साहस,शौर्य और बलिदान को मैंने फ़िल्म के जरिए जिया है। दुख की बात यह है मुझे मेरे ही महाराष्ट्रा में आने से रोका जा रहा है मै रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के पद चिन्हों पर चलूँगी ना डरूंगी, ना झुकूँगी। गलत के ख़िलाफ़ मुख़र होकर आवाज़ उठाती रहूंगी, जय महाराष्ट्र, जय शिवाजी🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

ये मुंबई में मेरा घर है,मैं मानती हूँ महाराष्ट्रा ने मुझे सब कुछ दिया है, मगर मैंने भी महाराष्ट्रा को अपनी भक्ति और प्रेम से एक ऐसी बेटी की भेंट दी है जो महाराष्ट्रा शिवाजी महाराज की जन्मभूमि में स्त्री सम्मान और अस्मिता केलिए अपना ख़ून भी दे सकती है, जय महाराष्ट्रा 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BfBtaQ2CR0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut told reporters that she "won't say" anything on the issue right now. "Right now I won't say anything on it (Sanjay Raut's statement)," Kangana told reporters when asked about responding to the lawmaker's atrocious vulgar comments against her.

The statement comes a day after Raut took a dig at the Bollywood actor and said some people with malicious intent are spreading misinformation that the party has insulted women. The war of words between Raut and Ranaut had begun following her remarks that she doesn't feel safe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and in a larger sense, her serving as a catalyst for many crucial developments in the case and shaming agencies of the Maharashtra government for their botch ups.

