Riteish Deshmukh Narrates How He 'became' Amitabh Bachchan 20 Years Ago

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh recently appeared on KBC 12 alongside Dr Sunil Shroff, Founder and Managing Trustee of MOHAN Foundation on the hot seat. He engaged in a fun conversation with Amitabh Bachchan by sharing an old memory. The actor revealed how he used to enact Amitabh Bachchan as the show host on his make-believe KBC at home. Here’s what Riteish Deshmukh said.

Riteish Deshmukh recalls a fun incident on KBC with Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Riteish Deshmukh recalled a fun memory from the year 2000 with Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 12 episode. The star revealed that when the first promo of the show came out in 2000, he would wait for KBC at 9 pm every day. Deshmukh also shared an incident when he was in his car, and a bookseller arrived at the traffic signal. The actor added that when he heard someone yelling ‘Aap Bhi Bann Sakte Hain Amitabh Bachchan’, he opened the window of his vehicle and looked outside.

Riteish Deshmukh said that he saw a seller selling KBC book and bought it. The actor went on to mention how during Diwali, he used to make family members sit on the hot seat and enact Amitabh Bachchan in KBC as the show host. On the Karamveer Special episode, Deshmukh also had an emotional moment when he talked about his late father and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Riteish Deshmukh remembers his late father

Riteish Deshmukh choked while remembering the time when his father required a liver transplant with the hope that they would find a donor. Riteish Deshmukh added that they wanted their father to get well, but not at the cost of anyone else’s health. The actor revealed about wanting to be the donor, which did not work out due to medical complications.

