'Quite Excited': Bhumi Pednekar To Begin 'Badhaai Do' Shoot In Dehradun On Jan 1

While most of the Bollywood celebs have jetted off to exotic locations to ring in the New Year, actress Bhumi Pednekar will be busy with her professional commitments. The actress will kickstart the new year by working on her upcoming film Badhaai Do that will also feature actor Rajjkummar Rao.

Bhumi Pednekar to start work on January 1

The 31-year-old actress will be heading to Dehradun to begin the shooting of the much-awaited film. The actress who is excited to commence shooting for the film on the first day of the New Year issued a press statement and said,

“I am actually quite excited to be heading to work on the first day of the new year. It spells promise and anticipation and I am really eager to meet the team. It is also an outdoor schedule so I will travel out of Mumbai to shoot for the first time since the pandemic hit us.”

The actress further added that she is delighted to welcome the New Year by working on an exciting project. "I start my new film Badhaai Do on Jan 1st and I cannot think of a better way to start my new year. So, for me, New Year's Eve will be all about spending as much time with my mom and sister and soaking in their love since I fly in the morning," Pednekar added.

The hilly town of Dehradun holds a very special place in Pednekar's heart as she shot her debut flick 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' in the town. Sharing her excitement about the same, the 31-year-old actress said,

"I will be traveling to Dehradun and this will be the first time that I will shoot an entire project in that beautiful city. I last shot a section of Dum Laga Ke Haisha in Dehradun and I have pure nostalgia about the city.”

Badhaai Do is the second installment of the superhit flick 'Badhaai Ho' which saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. While Rao plays the role of a cop in the second installment, Pednekar will be seen playing a PT teacher with big dreams in the Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial.



