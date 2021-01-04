Bhumi Pednekar Shows Her Food Tent At 'Badhai Do' Set During COVID Times

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle and shared with her fans some pictures and videos from her film’s set. The actor revealed how the food tents are set up in COVID times and what precautions are being taken to curb the spread of the virus. Here is more information about the same, read on.

Bhumi Pednekar shares video of her food tent at 'Badhaai Do' set

In the video uploaded by Bhumi Pednekar on Instagram stories, the food tent had taken measures of social distancing while eating. Moreover, the tent also had the staff wearing facemask and the tables had separating stands to aid people in having their meals without the fear of germs spreading. The actor wrote in the caption, “Shoot/food tent in the times of COVID”. She further used a hashtag of her film’s name, Badhai Do. Check out the video below.

Pednekar had also uploaded pictures and videos of what she had this morning for breakfast. The actor was seen making coffee for herself. Check out the Instagram stories from her profile below.

Recently, Bhumi Pednekar had uploaded a picture of herself wishing everyone a happy new year 2021. The actor was seen wearing a grey coloured t-shirt which she paired up with matching pyjamas. She was seen posing for the camera holding a cup of coffee, check out the post below.

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Fans react

A number of fans gushed to the post and left their comments and reactions on the post. Several fans commented on the post stating that the actor looked gorgeous even in sweats. Many other people sent her much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons.

Several other netizens wished the actor a very happy new year. Some other fans asked the actor to most more pictures, Check out some of the fan comments below.

Badhai Do cast

The shooting for Badhai Do commenced recently in Dehradun and the actor has been sharing stills from the movie set. The upcoming movie stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and is set to release soon.

Bhumi Pednekar's movies

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Durgamati which released on Amazon Prime and is a G. Ashok directorial. The actor was also seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare earlier this year. Apart from these, she was seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship.

