Bhumi Pednekar Takes COVID Test On The Sets Of 'Badhaai Do', Shares Snip On Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar has commenced shooting for her next film titled Badhaai Do with co-actor Rajkummar Rao in Dehradun. The Durgamati actor took to Instagram to share glimpses of how film sets look like in the times of the pandemic. Read on to know more about Bhumi's COVID-19 test and her latest film with Rajkummar Rao.

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram story

Bhumi Pednekar is quite active on the social media site and recently took to her stories to tell her fans and followers what it looks like to shoot amidst a pandemic. The Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor shared on her Instagram stories about how food is being served on the sets and even shared a glimpse of herself going undergoing the COVID-19 test. The actor could be seen wearing a black sweatshirt and paired it up with a purple fanny pack. She completed her look with straight hair and no make-up on her face. You can see her story here.

Apart from her COVID-19 test, she shared a glimpse of the stunning landscape and her script reading session with Rajkummar Rao. The 31-year-old actor headed to Dehradun to begin the shooting of the much-awaited film on January 1 and had earlier issued a press statement and said that she is quite excited to be heading to work on the first day of the new year. She further mentioned that it spelled promise and anticipation to be working on the first day and also, that she is really excited to meet her team. She concluded by saying that this will be her first outdoor shoot ever since the pandemic happened and she will be travelling out of Mumbai for the first time since then.

Badhaai Do is the second instalment of the superhit flick Badhaai Ho which saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The film also had Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra, and Sheeba Chadha in pivotal roles. While Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a cop in the second instalment, Pednekar will be seen playing a PT teacher with big dreams in the Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial.

Bhumi gained recognition by playing headstrong small-town women in the comedy-dramas like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The Saand Ki Aankh star has marked a niche for herself in Bollywood and was seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare along with Kokana Sensharma, Vikrant Massey, and Karan Kundra. Her latest film was Amazon Prime's Durgamati along with Arshad Warsi.

Image Credits: Bhumi Pednekar Official Instagram Account

