Bhumi Pednekar Commences Filming For 'Badhaai Do' In Dehradun, Shares Stills From Sets

Actress Bhumi Pednekar who recently jetted off to Dehradun to start shooting for her next film Badhaai Do has shared a series of stills from the sets. The actress who started shooting for the film on the first day of 2020, took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures from her shooting sets while showing her preparation and shooting for the forthcoming film in the beautiful hilly terrain.

Bhumi Pednekar shooting for Badhaai Do

Apart from the landscape, the actress was also seen showing a glimpse of her scrip reading session and also tagged her co-actors, Rajkummar Rao. In the other pictures, the actress In one click we see her in the car with a mask on and adding hashtags like ‘#SumiDiaries’ and ‘#BadhaaiDo’.Apart from these, Bhumi also gave a sneak peek of her team’s preparation on the sets of the film as her Director of photography, director, and other team members were seen checking out the shooting location while analyzing the camera positioning for the shots.

The 31-year-old actress headed to Dehradun to begin the shooting of the much-awaited film on January 1 had earlier issued a press statement and said, “I am actually quite excited to be heading to work on the first day of the new year. It spells promise and anticipation and I am really eager to meet the team. It is also an outdoor schedule so I will travel out of Mumbai to shoot for the first time since the pandemic hit us.”

The actress further added that she is delighted to welcome the New Year by working on an exciting project. "I start my new film Badhaai Do on Jan 1st and I cannot think of a better way to start my new year. So, for me, New Year's Eve will be all about spending as much time with my mom and sister and soaking in their love since I fly in the morning," Pednekar added.

Badhaai Do is the second installment of the superhit flick Badhaai Ho which saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. While Rao plays the role of a cop in the second installment, Pednekar will be seen playing a PT teacher with big dreams in the Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial.

