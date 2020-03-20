Heartwarming Scenes From Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhaai Ho' That Are All About Family

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has earned the credibility with his quirky choices of scripts. Often the audience has found Ayushmann Khurrana's character relatable. Being one of it, Badhaai Ho, released in 2018, have a special mention when it comes to the best works of Ayushmann Khurrana. Many scenes from Badhaai Ho left the audience a teary-eye, whereas, a few tickled funny bones too.

The plot of the film revolves around a middle-aged couple, who are trying to figure out how to drop the news of the pregnancy to their grown-up kids. As they broke the news, they receive judgements from their kids, family, relatives and society. As the narrative develops, their elder son, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, accepts the fact and tries to understand things from their perspective. Here are a few heartwarming scenes from the film.

Heartwarming scenes from Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho

The self-realisation of a son's duty

In one of the scenes, Nakul, essayed by Ayushmann, visits her girlfriend's home. Later, he hears his girlfriend's mother talking ill about his family. Intoxicated Nakul comes and supports his parents. In that scene, Nakul mentions that though he is a good person, he did not have the courage to stand by his parents' side and that makes him a real coward.

A woman is not only a mother

Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, who plays the middle-aged couple, go through a lot of judgement from family when they attend a wedding. After the wedding, her sisters-in-law give a piece of mind to her about how she should manage things. Later, the mother-in-law of Neena's character bursts onto them and starts giving them a reality check. The scene might make the viewer cry their heart out as throughout the film Neena's mother-in-law taunts her and in that one scene, she talks her heart out and pours love on her.

The arrival of an angel in the Kaushik family

In the last scene, Neena Gupta delivers a healthy girl child. The background score Jug Jug Jeeve has perfectly complemented the scene. The feeling of lifting their only girl child and the feeling of welcoming a new member in the family makes the scene perfect.

