Ayushmann Khurrana Questions Age-old Definition Of Masculinity As He Reads At Home

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have resorted to self-quarantine and social distancing and the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one of them. However, Khurrana is utilising the quarantine time by writing poems and spending quality time with his family as the actor has been busy lately with back-to-back film releases.

Ayushmann Khurrana's way of killing quarantine time

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him reading out two poems penned by Pallavi Trivedi. Khurrana recently discovered Trivedi and recited two of her poems questioning the age-old definition of masculinity. Along with the video, Khurrana also penned a heartfelt caption for the Instagram post.

"We are all self-isolating currently and for me, I can pass days writing and reading poetry & books. I have come across some lovely gems written by some of the most incredible, new, young poets & writers of our generation. I will be regularly sharing them to the world and engage with people on the writings that have inspired me. Hopefully, in these times, some people will find a lot of hope and solace in these writings. I hope we are all taking care of ourselves and doing our best to flatten the curve. My prayers with everyone."

On the career front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan alongside Jitendra Kumar in the lead role. Khurrana will next be seen sharing the screen space with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in their upcoming film titled Gulabo Sitabo. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on April 17, 2020.

