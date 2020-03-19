Heartouching & Comedy Scenes From Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana redefined the concept of love with his latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film unfolds the love story of a gay couple and how they convince their family. The vibrant star cast of the comedy-drama includes Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo among others.

The performances of the lead actors left a lasting impression on the audience. Here are a few rib-tickling and emotional scenes from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Some interesting scenes from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

When Gajraj Rao's character finds out that his son is gay

Portraying a love story of a gay couple in Hindi cinema seems to be quite challenging as many from the Indian audience haven't accepted the concept of homosexuality. The kissing scene of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the trailer raised many eyebrows. But interestingly, in the film, they have kissed twice.

In one of the initial scenes, the lead character Kartik and Aman share a passionate kiss in the train while Aman's family was travelling with them. Aman's father witnesses them kissing and stands shocked. Seeing two men kissing was quite unusual for him and unable to digest it so he pukes. Later, he gets unconscious thinking about the same.

Aman opens up about his sexuality during a wedding

Aman, played by Jitendra Kumar, gets very uncomfortable seeing his father hating Kartik. Throughout the wedding rituals of Aman's cousin sister, Kartik is mocked by Aman's father. To support his love, Aman shares a kiss with Kartik amidst his sister's wedding. Though the family is unaware of it, they try to cover up in front of the guests. Ultimately, the groom calls off the wedding and Aman's sister escapes from the venue.

The climax scene

The climax scene is undoubtedly one of the funniest yet relatable climaxes crafted ever. The Hitesh Kewalya directorial is set in 2016 when homosexuality was a criminal offense in India. When a team of cops comes to arrest Aman and Kartik for the same, Aman's uncle, played by Manu Rishi Chadha, interrupts to save him. In the entire film, he is teased for leaving his LLB in between. But in the climax, he points out some serious facts in the funniest way possible.

The moment of realisation for Shankar Tripathi

Shankar Tripathi, Aman's father, in one of the scenes, realises the truth. Shankar Tripathi is an agriculture scientist, who invents black cauliflower. Everyone is unhappy with his invention but he never accepts their opinion. In the last when he finally inspects it, he finds worms inside it. At that moment he realises that the worm inside his head was not letting him understand the happiness of his son. Later, he takes the bunch of cauliflowers and burns them in the backyard while crying.

