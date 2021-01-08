'Badhaai Ho' Shooting Location: All About The Film And Its Filming Spots

The 2018 film, Badhaai Ho is a comedy-drama film helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in the lead role. The film revolves around a man who is embarrassed as he gets to know that his mother is pregnant. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for its acting skills and storyline. Talking about the film, here’s a look at Badhaai Ho shooting location.

According to reports, the film was shot on two schedules. The main photography started on January 29, 2018, and the first schedule, in Mumbai, ended on February 11. The second schedule began on February 16, 2018, in Delhi on No1 Street, Darya Ganj Ansari Road, and ended on March 21, 2018. A part of the filming was also shot in Laxmibai Nagar in New Delhi.

Talking about the film’s set and more, director Amit Ravindranath Sharma revealed to Deccan Chronicle that he is born and brought up in Delhi, he had a vision for this house and Ratheesh brought it to life. He said that they have worked together in past and he had full confidence in him. He revealed that the set looked exactly like a house and he drew on his childhood memories on how his dadi would have her medicines next to her bed, how their dining table was laid out and much more.

Amit also revealed that they worked on every possible detail like going to real houses taking pictures and also trying to replicate that on the set of the film. He said that they observed a middle-class lifestyle and also went on to add those elements. Talking about a scene, he said that everyday Ayushmann would have chawanprash that was placed on the centre of the dining table.

About the film

Badhaai Ho's story is about to take on middle-aged pregnancy. Neena Gupta played the role of the expectant middle-aged mother, while Ayushmann Khurrana portrayed the role of her son, who learns to cope with his mother's pregnancy. Gajraj Rao played the role of the father while Surekha Sikri was an amusing and wise grandma. In their 50s, the couple wanted to keep the child despite the judgments and opinions of society. Their decision, however, is followed by a lot of drama and funny instances.

