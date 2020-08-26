'My Santa' Shooting Locations: List Of Places That Were Showcased In The Fantasy-comedy

My Santa (2019) is a Malayalam fantasy-comedy that stars actor Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan Pillai a.k.a Dileep in the lead role. The film features the heart-warming story of a young girl who loses her family in an accident. Are you wondering, “Where was My Santa filmed”? This film was predominantly shot in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. Ooty is one of the most beautiful hill stations of India. Here is an insight into My Santa shooting places.

My Santa shooting location:

My Santa features the hill station of Ooty. It is interesting to note that Ooty is not only a town but also a municipality. This town is located in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district. Ooty is popularly referred to as Queen of Hills. The tea gardens, waterfalls and colonial-style architecture of the hill station attracts several tourists every year.

While Ooty is a popular tourist spot, several filmmakers also choose the destination for shoots. Some of the famous Bollywood films that feature sequences of this breath-taking hill station include Ajab Prem ki Gazab Kahani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Barfi, Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Raja Hindustani, Maine Pyar Kiya, Dil Se and several others.

Glenmorgan village:

Some sequences of the fantasy-comedy, My Santa have been shot at the Glenmorgan village. Glenmorgan is situated at a distance of 25 km from Ooty, Tamil Nadu. This village is a major tourist attraction. The village is well known for its tea estates. The village not only houses one of the oldest tea estates but it is also a great picnic spot.

The Glenmorgan village also offers a panoramic view of Mudumalai National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary that is located the northwestern side of the Nilgiris. The village is also famous for its 3 km long ropeway. This ropeway is located between a powerhouse in Singara and Glenmorgan. It is interesting to note that this ropeway is inclined at an angle of 41 degrees.

Breeks Memorial Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School:

This school is referred to as the Breeks International School in My Santa. In the film, the young girl studies at the Breeks International School. In reality, this is a Christian co-educational school. This school is located at a distance of 1.5 km from Ooty’s Government Botanical Gardens.

About the film:

The plot of this film revolves around a young girl who longs to meet Santa Claus. On Christmas eve, the young girl is greeted by Santa. Further, he also accompanies her in her dreams. The child artist Manasvi Kottachi played the role of the young girl in the film. Further, Dileep plays the role of Santa Claus. This film was directed by Sugeeth and co-produced by Nishad Koya,

Ajeesh O. K., Sajith Krishna, and Saritha Sugeeth.

Source: Still from My Santa and Shutterstock

