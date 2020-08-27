'True Grit' Filming Locations Where Important Scenes Were Shot

True Grit film was one of the classic western films featuring some of the talented actors from Hollywood. The locations of the film were something that transported the audiences to the wild west. Its thrilling and engaging premise did not fail to impress the audience who appreciated the cinematic beauty captured by the makers. The movie takes inspiration from a 1968 novel written by Charles Portis by the same name. The story revolves around the life of a tough Marshall and a stubborn teenager who is determined to track her father’s murderer. The set design, along with several real-life locations, proved to be an amazing factor for the success of the film.

True Grit filming locations fans would love to know

Courthouse

Several courthouse scenes were filmed at the Old Blanco Courthouse in Blanco, Texas. The movie used several such locations to give a more realistic touch to the film overall. Another main reason for choosing this particular location was the fact that the Old Blanco courthouse was constructed during 1884. This matched the time period for when True Grit as a film was set in.

Arkansas

The film begins its story from Fort Smith located in Arkansas. A place named Granger in Texas was used for the filming of this sequence. The empty spaces and the brick-walled buildings became a perfect western location set. The rail terminus too became just the perfect fit for the makers of the film. However, the makers did include a few additions to the set to make it more appealing. Several wood buildings made from raw lumber were erected to represent Fort Smith in the film.

Indian Territory

As the story proceeds in its course, the trio of Mattie, LaBoeuf and Cogburn moves towards an Indian Terrain. They do this as they try to track a certain person in the film, which is revealed in the movie. The Indian territory used in the film was shot around Santa Fe in New Mexico. Buena Vista Ranch too was used as one of the main locations to shoot the film. The scenic beauty and the amazing landscapes were taken from these particular locations in the film.

True Grit cast

True Grit cast includes Jeff Bridges as Deputy U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn, Matt Damon essaying the role of Texas Ranger LaBoeuf, Hailee Steinfeld portraying the character of Mattie Ross, and Josh Brolin as Tom Chaney. The other cast members include Barry Pepper as "Lucky" Ned Pepper, Domhnall Gleeson as Moon, Paul Rae as Emmett Quincy, to name a few.

