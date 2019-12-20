Badmaash Company: Moments Of Anushka, Shahid, Meiyang & Vir To Make You Re-watch The Film

Badmaash Company completes nine years in Bollywood. The Bollywood drama is a multi-starrer. The movie was released in 2010. Parmeet Sethi's directorial stars Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Meiyang Chang, Vir Das. The storyline follows four youngsters who grow rich together with a big idea in the 90's middle-class Bombay. All is hunky-dory till they are forced to shut shop until a plan comes up. Here are some best moments from Badmaash Company that will give you nostalgia and throwback vibes.

Badmaash Company best moments

Funny and quirky flight scene

Chaska song from Badmaash Company

Anushka Sharma's quote from Badmaas Company

Anushka Sharma's beach moments

Badmaash Company's squad goal moment

Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor's love chemistry moments

Karan & Bulbul had sizzling chemistry together in Badmaash Company!



7 Years Of Badmaash Company pic.twitter.com/dFrn1My1iD — ♦️Best Of Shahid♦️ (@BestOfShahid) May 7, 2017

Shahid Kapoor and his boys' funny meme moment

Hahahaha very funny scene😃

She is a man😂😂😂

Shahid's expressions😍

5 Years Of Badmaash Company💓 pic.twitter.com/ZOBdlsk0ZE — PyarShasha Shahid's Turkish Fan❤ (@PyarShasha) May 7, 2015

Casino scene from Ayaashi

Badmaash Company's scene when they decide their group name

