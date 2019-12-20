The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Badmaash Company: Moments Of Anushka, Shahid, Meiyang & Vir To Make You Re-watch The Film

Bollywood News

Badmaash Company completes nine years in Bollywood. The Bollywood drama is a multi-starrer. Listed below are some of the best moments of Anushka & Shahid's film

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
badmaash company

Badmaash Company completes nine years in Bollywood. The Bollywood drama is a multi-starrer. The movie was released in 2010. Parmeet Sethi's directorial stars Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Meiyang Chang, Vir Das. The storyline follows four youngsters who grow rich together with a big idea in the 90's middle-class Bombay. All is hunky-dory till they are forced to shut shop until a plan comes up. Here are some best moments from Badmaash Company that will give you nostalgia and throwback vibes.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's best moments from the movie Rab ne Bana Di Jodi

Also Read | Anushka Sharma in 2019: From winning style icon of the year award to producing web series

Badmaash Company best moments 

Funny and quirky flight scene  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ღ Turkish Fangirl 🇹🇷 (@shahidkapoortr) on

Chaska song from Badmaash Company

Anushka Sharma's quote from Badmaas Company

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cinema (@cinemaaquotes) on

Anushka Sharma's beach moments 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor Turkish Fan (@pyarshasha) on

Badmaash Company's squad goal moment

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf) on

Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor's love chemistry moments 

Shahid Kapoor and his boys' funny meme moment 

Casino scene from Ayaashi 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf) on

Badmaash Company's scene when they decide their group name

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sweetheart shahid♥♥ (@sweetheart_shahid) on

Also Read | Anushka Sharma reveals secrets of her job as 'laughing and chilling casually on the sofa'

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor hates wearing THIS colour, reveals stylist Anisha Jain

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG