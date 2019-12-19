Shahid Kapoor Hates Wearing THIS Colour, Reveals Stylist Anisha Jain

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming movie, Jersey. The actor would be seen playing the role of a cricketer. Apart from his acting skills, the actor is also known for his impeccable and experimental styling. Shahid is known to pull off all his looks effortlessly. Recently, Anisha Jain, a celebrity stylist spilt beans about Shahid’s styling in an interview.

Anisha Jain says Shahid hates wearing pink

Anisha Jain has been a part of the industry for almost twelve years now. The celebrity stylist in conversation with an entertainment portal talked about how Shahid’s styling has emerged and advanced in the following years and after he has become a father.

Anisha mentioned that Shahid Kapoor likes to be in his comfort zone when it comes to styling clothes. Anisha was questioned about how the actor is often seen wearing something quirky and fun. To this, Anisha replied that it is Shahid's zone to wear something quirky and fun but all he demands is to feel comfortable in what he is wearing. The celebrity stylist also added that it is exciting to style him. She shared that after she started styling Shahid Kapoor, she realised that she could also style men.

Anisha was then questioned about one thing that she wants Shahid to wear and he denies. She quickly replied that it's a 'pink blazer'. Furthermore, she said that she tried to make him wear a pink blazer but he has always denied it. Anisha mentioned that pink is not just its colour. She also said the actor often mocks her for it saying, “Anisha, you want me to wear a pink suit.”

The celebrity stylist also spoke about the change in Shahid’s style after he has become a father. She said that Shahid is into experimental styling these days. Furthermore, she added that he is pushing his boundaries further. She ended the conversation saying that the actor will also never be seen in a black plain tuxedo.

