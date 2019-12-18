'Bajirao Mastani' Completes 4 Years: List Of Awards Won By The Deepika-Ranveer Starrer

Bajirao Mastani has completed four years since its initial release. The film released back on December 18, 2015, earning both critical and commercial success. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film brought accolades for the extended cast of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. The film also earned big numbers at the box office earning ₹356 crores against a budget of ₹145 crores. Check out all the awards won by Bajirao Mastani.

Awards won by Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani earned praise for its direction and music by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film garnered awards and nominations in various categories ranging from best actor to best director. The film earned particular praise for Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra's performance, cinematography, art direction and costume design.

The film earned seven awards at the 63rd National Film Awards including categories like Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction. The film also became the highest nominated film at the 61st Filmfare Awards with fourteen award nominations, the film won nine awards during the ceremony which was reportedly the highest number of awards won by a film in that ceremony. The film won the Filmfare Award for the Best Film, Best Actor for Ranveer Singh and Best Supporting Actor for Priyanka Chopra.

The International Indian Film Academy awarded Sanjay Leela Bhansali with the Best Director award for Bajirao Mastani. It earned over 12 nominations at the 22nd Screen Awards including the likes of Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor nominations. The 17th IIFA awards also appreciated the film with 13 wins and 17 nominations.

