Kriti Sanon Reacts To Panipat & Bajirao Mastani Similarity: Only The Setting Is Same

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who will be seen as Parvatibai in Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat reacted to the film being compared to Bajirao Mastani to which she said that she was 'expecting comparisons' when she signed the film and that Padmaavat too was compared to Baahubali. The period of Panipat and Bajirao is similar. The setting is similar because the Peshwas lived in Shaniwar Wada, and they dressed in a certain way. But the characters are different. I hope the audience doesn’t [jump to] conclusions by watching only the trailer.”, the actress further said

Kriti Sanon is starring in a prominent role in the movie Panipat. The actor is playing the role of Parvati Bai, who is the wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Arjun Kapoor is essaying the role of Sadashiv. This is the first time for Kriti to be acting in a serious period drama movie. She looks like a typical Maratha warrior princess in her role. Here is a look of Kriti as Panipat:

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat is a historical drama. The film is set to release on December 6, 2019. It will also feature Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. The movie chronicles the story of the Third battle of Panipat. In it, Arjun Kapoor will essay the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti Sanon will portray the role of Parvati Bai

Arjun Kapoor has been busy promoting his film in full swing as it nears its release date. The film is directed by the Jodhaa Akbar fame director Ashutosh Gowariker and is set to release in Indian theaters on December 6. Along with Arjun Kapoor, the film will also feature actors Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman among others.

