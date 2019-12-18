Bajirao Mastani's 4 Year Anniversary Sees A BTS Video On How Priyanka Embodied Kashibai

It has been four years since the original release of the super hit film Bajirao Mastani. The movie starred Ranveer Singh in the role of Bajiro and featured Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the roles of Mastani and Kashibai respectively. On the occasion of the film's four year anniversary, fans and creators of the movie have posted several commemorative posts on their social media pages. One such post showcases a BTS video of how Priyanka Chopra brought her character of Kashibai to life.

How the character of Kashibai was brought to life by Priyanka Chopra

On December 15, 2019, three days before the four-year anniversary of Bajirao Mastani, Films FC shared a BTS video on Twitter, that showed how Priyanka Chopra brought the character of Kashibai to life. The video shows how Priyanka was instructed by the director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the video, we see Sanjay Leela Bhansali telling Priyanka how to perfect her dance steps, informing her to not overdo the step where she swings the Maratha flag. Later on in the video, Priyanka also talks about the personality of her character, Kashibai. She describes Kashibai as being childlike, young and fun. A few bloopers from the shoots are also shared in the video. Check out the video down below.

Bajirao Mastani was a biographical drama that told the love story between the Peshwa Bajirao, and Mastani. The film is one of the most expensive Indian productions, having a budget of around ₹145 crores. The movie also became a massive blockbuster hit, earning around ₹356 crores, making it one of the highest-earning Indian films of all time. Bajirao Mastani was also critically acclaimed and won several awards including seven National Film Awards as well as nine Filmfare Awards. Priyanka Chopra won the Filmfare award for the Best Supporting Actress for playing the role as Kashibai.

